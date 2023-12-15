EPA reports increase in use of 1080 during 2022 with 55 operations

A report by the New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has shown that the use of 1080 increased in 2022.

A total of 55 operations were carried out across the country, treating 682,205 hectares, compared to 45 operations and 468,688 hectares in 2021.

The largest area treated with 1080 was on the West Coast, covering 265,085 hectares, while Canterbury was second with 100,188 hectares.

Notably, Auckland, Gisborne, Nelson, Tasman and Southland did not use 1080 in 2022.

The EPA's report outlines that operations have remained consistent since 2011, with a minor increase in area treated and a decrease in the number of operations.

Operators reported 24 incidents across 14 operations, four of which resulted in non-compliance under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.

Report: Aerial 1080 use in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2022