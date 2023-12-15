Banish Aches and Pains and Boost Recovery with Hydragun – Premium Massage Products for Every Body!

Summer rays are starting to beam across NZ, which means the season of sweat, sunshine and boosted recovery time is upon us, thanks to Hydragun! With two premium massage guns to loosen stiff, aching muscles in minutes, your body will feel great and achieve even more.

Quiet, powerful and ultra portable, the Hydragun Atom is a mini massage gun that punches well above its weight. The perfect partner for stiffness, aches and deep tissue pain, the Atom is your nifty mini massage sidekick, working on everything from postural problems from long hours spent sitting or standing at work, recovery from workouts and high impact sports, or physically demanding jobs that don’t let your body catch a break.

Self-standing with a compact footprint of just 1.77 inches, the Atom is a barely-there presence for desks, handbags and sports bags alike. Boasting a slim barrel with an ergonomic grip that won’t strain your hand, the Atom weighs just half of a full-size massage gun, making it super simple to lift and position. Too easy!

Take your pick from three premium attachment heads for the Atom; Ball, Flat and Bullet heads cover the full range of massage intensities according to your needs – comfortable, firm and deep.

Powered by Smoothdrive™ motor technology, the Atom is built to last. With a motor that offers up to 3200 powerful percussions per minute, the Atom weighs in at just over 500g yet produces up to 8kg of force! Even better, the ultra-long battery life of up to five hours allows for around 30 uses per charge, so your joints are looked after wherever the day takes you.

Premium build quality and design mean the Atom is engineered to run smooth and quiet – no annoying rattling or buzzing, use it while watching your favourite Netflix show with zero distraction! Its sleek, durable anodised aluminum body is also sweat and scratch resistant and easy to clean, while offering excellent heat conductivity to protect its internal components.

And throwing it back to where it all started, the Hydragun Massage Gun is your seasoned professional for a quiet, powerful and deep massage. Designed to deliver a recovery experience unlike any other, the Hydragun eliminates aches and pains and boasts stellar specs with standout performance.

Powered by Smoothdrive™ motor technology, the Hydragun offers 12mm amplitude and up to 53 percussions per second for true deep tissue release unlike any other! Used by Olympians, paralympians, recovery professionals and everyday bods like ours, the Hydragun has a wide range of massage intensities, from comfortable to very strong for both your tightest knots and delicate areas like the neck.

Whether you need to nix aches and pains, recover quicker post-workout, increase mobility, sleep better or improve your mood, the Hydragun is here to help and super easy to use. Simply select your ideal massage speed – slower for a gentler and comfortable massage, or higher for a more intense massage for deeper pains or aches. Next up, hover the Hydragun over sore muscles and let the massage gun get to work. The percussion penetrates deep into the muscles, loosening tightness and promoting blood flow. Finally, sit back, relax and continue to let the Hydragun work its magic for two to three minutes per muscle group and a 10-minute massage session. Your body will thank you!

With a six-hour battery life that’s double the industry standard, the Hydragun is always good to go. Super quiet, the ultra low friction, brushless Smoothdrive™ motor is all about premium build quality and ease of use. Enjoy the feel of the lightweight and durable aerospace-grade aluminum body and plush nanosilicone grip – this mini powerhouse is built to last, inside and out!

The Hydragun Atom (RRP $379) and Hydragun (RRP $449) are available now.

For more information, visit hydragun.co.nz