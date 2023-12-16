Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed against the US dollar towards the end of the week finishing at +$0.62 against $US. Brent Crude is moving around the $US75/barrel which should be reflected in lower petrol prices. It got as low as $US70/barrel during the week.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are positive it can change. Wool carpets in all government buildings will help the industry

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are mostly steady to slightly easier across the country.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT this coming week will hopefully lock-in the confidence that is growing in the dairy sector. Dairy commodities are steady with some strong price signals out of Europe. WMP is $US4600 in Europe cf $US3075 in Oceania!!

Make sure your properties are secure over the holiday period and that security systems are working. Lock fuel tanks, don’t leave keys in vehicles and secure the tool sheds. There are some very cost-effective security cameras available!!