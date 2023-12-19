NZ High Court Deceived Over Vaccine Exemptions - Doctors Speaking Out With Science

An article published by NZ Doctors Speaking Out with Science claims the New Zealand High Court was deceived over vaccine exemptions.

It says the court was provided with misleading information from the Crown during a case in March 2022 over the legality of vaccine mandates.

The evidence related to exemptions granted to health and disability workers on the basis of "significant service disruption".

The article says the court was told just 11 exemptions had been granted by 26 January 2022, but official information obtained via an OIA request showed more than 1,000 workers had been granted by that date and more than 2,500 by the time the case was heard.

It says this discrepancy was due to the use of the term "applications" rather than "workers" and calls for the matter to be addressed.