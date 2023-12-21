Auckland Accountant Receives Home Detention for COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud

AUCKLAND

An Auckland-based accountant, Brett William Knock, has received a eight month home detention sentence after admitting to submitting false applications for COVID-19 Wage Subsidies.

Between March and May 2020, Knock submitted twelve applications for the subsidies on behalf of various companies, listing himself as the contact person and providing his own bank account details.

Eight of the applications were successful, totaling $40,629.60, of which Knock repaid $36,429.60.

The four unsuccessful applications amounted to a further $28,000.

During an interview with Ministry of Social Development (MSD) investigators, Knock claimed to have received verbal instructions from his clients to apply for the subsidies, but admitted to not having checked their eligibility.

This case is one of 39 related to wage subsidy fraud that MSD has pursued through the courts.