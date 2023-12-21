Go Street Restaurant and Bar in New Plymouth Presents A Rockin' Summer!

Go Street Restaurant and Bar is thrilled to bring you the lowdown on some of the hottest gigs in town, featuring incredible tribute acts, iconic rock legends, and rising stars. Make sure to stop in for a culinary treat that will rock your taste buds before you party!

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!

Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 7:30pm – 11:00pm

Go Street Restaurant and Bar is kicking off the year with a bang as Redstar Entertainment proudly presents "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!" This fair dinkum tribute to Australia's rock legends will feature classics from Inxs, Midnight Oil, Australian Crawl, Men at Work, Cold Chisel, Hunters & Collectors, The Angels, Hoodoo Gurus, Icehouse, and more.

A Summer’s Day Live ft. DSL* DIRE STRAITS LEGACY

Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Get ready for a night of legendary rock as DSL* Dire Straits Legacy takes the stage at A Summer’s Day Live. Performing the iconic music of Dire Straits, this show brings together the original musicians who recorded and toured with Dire Straits over 30 years ago. Joining them is the Scottish rock act Nazareth, making their debut on Aotearoa soil.

My Baby - Loves Voodoo! 10th Anniversary Tour

Thursday 4 January 2024 - 7:00pm – 11:15pm

Join the internationally acclaimed Dutch-New Zealand trio, MY BABY, as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, 'Loves Voodoo!' Known for their unique blend of blues, roots, and trance, MY BABY's live performances are electrifying. With support from Kiwi superstar Lou’ana, this promises to be a night of soul-stirring music and celebration.

Drax Project with Elemeno P

Friday 5 January 2024 - 8:00pm – 11:30pm

Drax Project, the chart-topping sensation from New Zealand, is set to bring their signature blend of pop, funk, and electronic elements to New Plymouth. With support from Elemeno P & AACACIA, this promises to be a thrilling musical journey.

The Dreggs, With Tay Oskee

Saturday 13 January 2024 - 8:00pm – 11:30pm

Kick-off 2024 in style with The Dreggs on their tour of coastal regional Australia and New Zealand. This Sunny Coast duo is ready to bring good vibes and tunes to Butlers Reef. Joining them is Tay Oskee, whose music reflects a deep connection to the natural world.

Make this summer one to remember - Aussie, rock, blues, and good vibes – New Plymouth has got it all covered. Go Street Restaurant and Bar looks forward to bringing top-quality service to you and your mates.

Contact Go Street

Phone Line: 067590902

Email: Contact@gostreet.co.nz

Website: www.gostreet.co.nz

