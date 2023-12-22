Three Individuals Charged in Construction Contracts Corruption Case

AUCKLAND

Three people have had charges laid against them relating to alleged corruption in the award of lucrative construction contracts in New Zealand.

The defendants have been charged with corruption of an official, corrupt use of official information and obtaining by deception.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges that a former employee of Regional Facilities Auckland and Counties Manukau District Health Board abused their position to take advantage of official information, enabling contracts to be awarded to companies with which they were associated.

It is further alleged that these companies received approximately $3.5m in public funds. The SFO acknowledges the assistance of the facilities organisation and the health board in its investigation.