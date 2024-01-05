Update and name release, body found, Wanaka

Friday 5 January 2024, 6:57AM

By New Zealand Police

WANAKA

Police can now release the name of the man whose body was located deceased in Lake Wanaka on New Years Eve.

He was 32-year-old Codey Jervis, a New Zealand national residing in London.

We extend our condolences to his friends and family at this tragic time.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Wanaka Mount Aspiring Road near Ruby Island Road or the nearby lake track between Waterfall Creek and Edgewater Hotel in Wanaka, who spoke to or saw Codey between 9:30pm on Saturday 30 December and 7:30am Sunday 31 December.

He is described as an athletic Caucasian male, wearing a light blue top underneath a dark coloured jacket, dark coloured pants and white sneakers.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have found or moved any clothing or personal items on the beachfront or surrounding area at Waterfall Creek between 30 December and 1 January.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105, referencing file number 231231/9558.