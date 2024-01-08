Rodger Fox Big Band Represents New Zealand at Jazz Education Network Conference in New Orleans
Monday 8 January 2024, 6:34AM
The Rodger Fox Big Band (RFBB) has been representing New Zealand at the Jazz Education Network (JEN) conference in New Orleans.
The five-day event, which is one of the world's largest conferences dedicated to jazz, welcomes music fans, educators and musicians from across the globe.
Following a successful performance attended by musicians such as Stanton Moore, the RFBB will travel to Baltimore to perform at the Keystone Korner Club with legendary drummer Dennis Chambers.
The band has received support from the jazz community to make the trip possible, following a rejected funding application to Creative NZ.