The Importance of a Comprehensive Insurance Cover Review from Waikato-based Wayne Cooney, your Go-to Insurance Broker

Monday 8 January 2024, 6:30PM

By Media PA

In the fast-paced world of insurance, Wayne Cooney at Wise Cover Insurance emphasises the importance of regularly reviewing your current insurance coverage. Cooney, as your dedicated go-to adviser, offers a personalised service with a keen eye for detail and a commitment to finding the best coverage for your unique needs.

Cooney encourages individuals to consider the following reasons for obtaining a review of their insurance coverage:

1. Fresh Perspective:

Wayne Cooney suggests, "Why not get a fresh set of eyes across your current cover from me?" It's easy to become complacent with existing insurance arrangements. Cooney advocates for a periodic assessment to ensure that your coverage aligns with your evolving circumstances and needs.

2. Extensive Network of Insurers:

As your go-to advisor, Cooney boasts a wide range of insurers he can consult for terms. "Let's get the best of these to you in a FREE comparison quote," he affirms. By tapping into his extensive network, Cooney aims to secure the most competitive and comprehensive coverage for his clients.

3. Timely Renewal Window:

Cooney highlights the significance of timing, stating, "If your current cover is coming up for renewal in the next 2 months, this is the perfect window for me to climb into a quote for you!" Proactively seeking a quote during this period can lead to potential cost savings and optimised coverage.

4. Changing Circumstances:

For those experiencing changes in their circumstances, Cooney advises, "Now is the time to approach your go-to advisor." Whether it's a new job, a growing family, changes in your commercial business circumstances or other life events, adapting your insurance coverage accordingly is crucial.

5. Financial Prudence:

In the face of tougher times, Cooney underscores the importance of potential savings. "Any potential savings made would be a great bonus, while bearing in mind, cheaper is not always better!" he cautions. Cooney prioritises finding value rather than compromising on the quality of coverage.

6. Personalised Service:

Wayne Cooney distinguishes Wise Cover Insurance by offering a no-call centre - one-on-one personalised service. As your go-to advisor, he ensures a tailored approach to address your specific insurance needs, providing a level of service unmatched by call centres.

In conclusion, Wayne Cooney at Wise Cover Insurance advocates for a proactive approach to insurance management, emphasising the benefits of a personalised review to ensure optimal coverage in an ever-changing landscape.

There can be many reasons as to why you should get a review, it may save you time and money whilst making sure any new developments in your workplace are covered. Give Wayne Cooney your go-to insurance broker a call for a free quote or review today!

Contact Wayne Cooney

Cooney.wayne@gmail.com

021 347 640

www.waynecooneyinsurancebroker.co.nz

facebook.com/waynecooneyinsurancebroker

Contact Phillip Quay

Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz