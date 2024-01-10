Auckland's Sibling Duo Set to Release Debut EP in 2024

Wednesday 10 January 2024, 2:53PM

By Adam Jay

The Auckland-based band, The Dobros, is excited to announce their upcoming debut EP, set to be released in 2024.

The Dobros, comprising siblings who have been harmonizing and playing together for over a decade, are poised to make a significant mark on the music industry. Their upcoming EP is a culmination of years of shared experiences and musical exploration.

The EP promises a blend of genres, reflecting the siblings' diverse musical influences and their journey through different phases of life and artistry. From soulful ballads to upbeat tracks, the EP aims to showcase the duo's versatility and depth.

kStarting out as an Auckland wedding band known for their captivating live performances and the palpable chemistry on stage. Their debut EP is highly anticipated by fans who have followed their decade-long musical partnership.

The band is currently in the studio, pouring their passion and expertise into every track. While the exact release date and title of the EP are yet to be announced, fans can expect a powerful, emotionally resonant collection of songs that will resonate with audiences both locally and globally.

The band is also planning a release tour for late 2024, with stops in major cities including Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christcurch.