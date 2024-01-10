Intimate Bliss at Auckland, Bethells Beach Cottages, Natural Luxury for Humans Being: Tailored Weddings for Small Groups

Wednesday 10 January 2024, 4:03PM

Bethells Beach Cottages - natural luxury for humans being.

Nestled along the pristine Tasman Sea and the iron sands of Bethells Beach, Bethells Beach Cottages offer an intimate and picturesque venue for couples seeking a unique wedding experience with a smaller group of special guests—2 to 29 people, including the happy couple. This exclusive setting is perfectly suited to your style and wishes, creating a personalised and unforgettable day for your nearest and dearest. The venue is available daily, except for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Christmas Day.

Cost Considerations

The beauty of your wedding at Bethells Beach Cottages lies in its flexibility. The cost is tailored to your specific desires for the special event. To provide you with an accurate estimate, the dedicated team encourages you to share as much information as possible via email. This allows them to guide you seamlessly through the planning process, ensuring your vision becomes a reality.

Inclusions

Booking in advance is advised to secure your preferred date and avoid disappointment. The inclusive features for your intimate wedding include a cottage overlooking the Tasman Sea or, based on availability, the Pavilion. A 3-hour venue hire spans preparation, event duration, and post-event arrangements. To enhance the romantic ambience, rose heads, rose petals, or shells are provided for the aisle or to form a heart shape. The venue offers sublime photographic opportunities for you and your chosen photographer, ensuring timeless memories. All-weather parking, along with planning and support services, are also part of the inclusive package.

Optional extras for your special day

Bethells Beach Cottages offers curated extras to elevate your intimate celebration. Enlist Trude Bethell as your celebrant, savour celebratory refreshments, and enjoy a private dinner under the stars. Capture moments with professional photographers, explore unique transport options such as a limousine or a helicopter, and add finishing touches like bespoke cakes and floral arrangements.

Enhance relaxation with massages, or a portable hot tub. Ensure availability by booking these extras in advance. The team at Bethells Beach Cottages is dedicated to making your intimate wedding uniquely unforgettable.Top of Form

To give is to love and to love is to live – Trude Bethell

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

