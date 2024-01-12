Navigating Farm Safety in 2024: AgSafe NZ Calls For a Time of Review and Preparedness

Friday 12 January 2024, 10:58AM

By Media PA

Farm safety has always been a paramount concern in the agricultural sector, and as 2024 unfolds, it's crucial for farmers to take a moment and reassess their safety protocols. Frustration often mounts when accidents or incidents occur, prompting the question: Is it time to review your farm policies? That’s what AgSafe NZ is here for!

One key aspect to consider is compliance with the Health & Safety at Work Act 2015. Encouraging not just yourself but also your neighbours and family members to align with these regulations is a proactive step toward a safer farming environment. Ensuring everyone is on the same page minimises the risk of accidents and fosters a culture of shared responsibility.

Training plays a pivotal role in farm safety. Whether it's operating machinery, riding motorbikes, quad-bikes, or side-by-sides, having a skilled workforce is essential. Skill assessment reports are valuable tools that can identify areas for improvement and ensure that every team member is adequately trained for the tasks at hand.

Understanding liabilities and responsibilities is equally vital. Farmers and their staff need to comprehend the implications of their actions on each other's safety. This awareness creates a collaborative effort in maintaining a secure workplace.

Determining the threshold for seeking medical attention is another critical consideration. In the face of a dilemma, where a seemingly minor injury might require a two-week rest period, the traditional approach of soldiering on may no longer be suitable. Recognising when a doctor's expertise is necessary can prevent minor injuries from escalating into major health issues.

As we embark on a new year, these questions serve as a timely reminder for farmers to re-evaluate their safety measures. AgSafe NZ stands ready to assist with expert guidance and support. Whether you need advice on compliance, training, or understanding your responsibilities, AgSafe NZ can be reached at 027-2872886 or via email at james@agsafe.nz. Let's make 2024 a year of heightened farm safety awareness and proactive measures for a safer agricultural community.

