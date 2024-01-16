Discover the Fascinating World of Insects at Canterbury Museum's Pop-Up Exhibition

Tuesday 16 January 2024, 1:59PM

By Expert Briefing

24 views

CHRISTCHURCH

Canterbury Museum is hosting a temporary exhibition entitled 'Bugs at the Museum', which runs from 17 January to 29 January at its pop-up venue at CoCA in central Christchurch.

The exhibition showcases the museum's collection of insect specimens, including beetles, butterflies, moths and stick insects, and offers visitors the opportunity to view the collection in its entirety, rather than in the form of individual pinned specimens.

The exhibition aims to inspire curiosity and appreciation for the role of insects in the natural world, and features family-friendly activities including expert talks and live insect encounters.

Originally housed in the museum's Discovery centre, which closed in Rolleston Avenue ahead of the venue's redevelopment, the drawers were a favourite among visitors young and old and have not been on public display since 2018.