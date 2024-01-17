Ruby Fullerton and Hamish Barlow to Represent New Zealand in 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games

Wednesday 17 January 2024, 9:25AM

Alpine ski racer Ruby Fullerton and freeskier Hamish Barlow will represent New Zealand at the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Seventeen-year-old Fullerton will compete in the giant slalom, with the option of also taking part in slalom, super G and alpine combined.

Her successful start to the Northern Hemisphere season, where she achieved her best FIS points result in Italy in December, bodes well for the games.

Barlow, who is 17, will compete in the freeski slopestyle and big air disciplines.

Fifteen snow sports athletes, including seven freestylers, five snowboarders and three alpine ski racers, have been selected as part of a 22-strong New Zealand team.