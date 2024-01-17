Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Wednesday 17 January 2024, 9:25AM

By Media PA

23 views

Finance: The NZ dollar has remained steady over the holiday break. Brent Crude remains steady around the mid $US75/barrel mark which has been good for the motorists over the holiday period.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are still positive it can change. Wool carpets in all government buildings will help the industry.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The sheep and beef schedules are mostly steady to slightly easier across the country. Venison prices have eased slightly but are still providing realistic returns for the farmers. Ewe prices have halved from last year and farmers are struggling.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT (2nd Jan) lifted 1.2% with WMP up 2.5% to $US3290/tn. SMP fell 0.9%. Cheese dropped 2.4. There are signs that the payout may be closer to $8, but with increased shipping costs to Europe that might change.

Important things over summer – shade and water for livestock, eczema treatment, personal sun protection, grass-growth rates as they drop off very quickly, quality of the crop and when it will be ready for feeding.