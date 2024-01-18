KiwiRail Faces Fine of Up to $1.5m for Safety Breach After Ferry Incident

Thursday 18 January 2024, 5:39PM

By Expert Briefing

15 views

Maritime New Zealand has filed a charge against KiwiRail following an incident in January 2023, when the Interislander ferry Kaitaki lost power approaching Wellington Harbour, requiring it to issue a mayday before making its way to port.

Maritime New Zealand, the maritime and health and safety regulator, investigated the incident over the subsequent 12 months, reviewing organisational information relevant to safety and maintenance management, interviewing personnel and examining the ferry.

Having concluded its investigation, Maritime New Zealand filed a single charge against KiwiRail under sections 38 and 48 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015; under section 48 of the Act, the maximum penalty is a fine of up to $1.5m.