Agraforum NZ from Ashburton Are Set to Make Waves as First-Time Exhibitors at Waimumu Southern Field Days

Friday 19 January 2024, 12:22PM

By Media PA

36 views

It's been a long-awaited moment for exhibitors and enthusiasts alike as the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu gears up for a spectacular event after a four-year hiatus. With anticipation building, Agraforum NZ is ready to make its mark as a first-time exhibitor at one of Southland's biggest gatherings.

Southern Field Days President Steve Henderson expressed his excitement, stating, "Everything’s going bloody good, the committee’s working away getting things done, and we’re looking forward to a great event for exhibitors and the public." After the cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's event is nearly sold out, with a waiting list for exhibitors and an estimated 700 expected to participate.

In a climate where economic recovery is a top priority, the Southern Field Days offer a valuable platform for businesses and farmers. The public can conveniently navigate the event using an app to locate specific exhibitors. Additionally, Spark and OneNZ are installing temporary cell towers to enhance internet access, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by farmers in recent years, Henderson remains optimistic about the event's impact. "Farmers will definitely be looking for deals, and it will be a good chance for them to get off the farm and catch up with people and have a yarn."

Gore Mayor Ben Bell, attending the Southern Field Days for the first time, anticipates substantial economic benefits for eastern Southland. With approximately 700 exhibitors, the event is poised to bring in a significant boost, comparable to the annual Tussock Country event, contributing around $2 million to the local economy.

Visitors to the Southern Field Days are invited to explore Agraforum's exhibit and engage with experts to learn how their innovative products have redefined farming outcomes in New Zealand and beyond. As a first-time exhibitor, Agraforum brings not only revolutionary products but also a legacy of agricultural excellence that has shaped farming practices worldwide.

For those eager to witness the future of farming, Agraforum's debut at the Southern Field Days promises to be a must-attend showcase of cutting-edge technology and insights shaping the agricultural landscape.

Check out Agraforums updated website to learn more about what they can bring to the table.

http://www.agraforum.co.nz

Southern Field Days

https://www.southernfielddays.co.nz/

Contact Agraforum

Mobile: 0274 485 159

Email: allan@agraforum.co.nz

www.agraforum.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

P: 0274 587 724

www.mediapa.co.nz