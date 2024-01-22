Fatality at Woodhill Forest

Monday 22 January 2024, 2:54PM

By New Zealand Police

91 views

AUCKLAND

Police are in attendance at an incident where a person has died after falling from a mountain bike in Woodhill Forest, near Muriwai this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at about 12.33pm.

Sadly, despite medical assistance being provided, the rider has died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this difficult time.

The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated and will form part of the coronial inquiries.