Geoffrey Campbell: Revolutionising Small Business Marketing with The Why Marketing

Tuesday 23 January 2024, 3:41PM

By Media PA

30 views

Geoffrey Campbell, the driving force behind The Why Marketing, has embarked on a mission to reshape the landscape of small business marketing through a unique blend of consultation, coaching, and innovative services. The journey began with a clear vision – to provide marketing expertise to small businesses without the burden of exorbitant agency fees.

The Why Marketing's evolution reflects Geoffrey's passion for branded promotional merch as a powerful yet underutilized marketing channel. He recognized its potential, boasting one of the highest ROIs among marketing channels. This realization led to the establishment of services ranging from marketing and social media coaching for SMEs to the innovative Virtual Marketing Officer, allowing businesses to access professional marketing assistance without the need for a full-time position on their payroll.

The key products and services offered by The Why Marketing encompass Branded Promotional Merch, Marketing/Social Media Coaching, and the Virtual Marketing Officer. Geoffrey's target markets include large corporates seeking branded promotional merch, SMEs, solopreneurs, B2B enterprises, and professional services.

In three key messages, Geoffrey imparts valuable insights to his audience: marketing isn't exclusive to wealthier businesses – The Why Marketing is here to help all; the importance of adequately setting up social platforms; and the undeniable efficacy of branded promotional merch in marketing strategies.

Beyond his professional endeavours, Geoffrey's personal interests and hobbies include photography, archaeology, and languages, reflecting a diverse and well-rounded personality.

Geoffrey also understands the significance of social giving, defining it as giving without expectation of anything in return or praise.

Active participation in networking groups, including BNI, Successful Networking, Chamber of Commerce, and Thrive Business Networking, demonstrates Geoffrey's dedication to building meaningful connections within the business community. As The Why Marketing continues to thrive, Geoffrey Campbell remains at the forefront of innovation, reshaping the marketing landscape for small businesses with passion, expertise, and a commitment to excellence.

Contact The Why Marketing

022 058 7214

hello@thewhy.nz

thewhy.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz