Subdivide Simplified Releases New Ready-to-Build House Plans for First-Time Property Developers

Wednesday 24 January 2024, 3:17PM

By Adam Jay

Subdivide Simplified has announced the launch of a range of ready-to-build house plans, targeting first-time property developers. These plans are now available on their website and aim to provide a structured approach to residential property development.

The company, which specializes in assisting newcomers to property development, has introduced these house plans to offer practical solutions in a field that can often be complex for beginners. The plans encompass various styles and layouts, catering to different preferences and site requirements.

“Our goal is to provide clear and practical tools for those entering the property development sector. These ready-to-build house plans are part of our effort to make the development process more understandable and accessible.”

The ready-to build house plans can be accessed through the Subdivide Simplified website (https://www.subdividesimplified.co.nz/). The company provide a range of different plans to suit a range of development styles, including, townhouse plans, standalone house plans and semi-detached duplex house plans.

In addition to the house plans, Subdivide Simplified offers educational resources and personal guidance for first-time developers. This support covers various aspects of property development, from financing to permit acquisition.

“We aim to equip our clients with the resources necessary to make informed decisions throughout their development projects.”

The company invites those interested in residential property development to explore the new house plans and the range of services they offer.