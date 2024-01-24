infonews.co.nz
INDEX
WATER

Water Main Break in Waipukurau Leads to Emergency Level 4 Restrictions

Wednesday 24 January 2024, 4:19PM

By Expert Briefing

36 views

Mayor Alex Walker on the site of the water main break on Porangahau Road in Waipukurau this morning, with Council staff.
Mayor Alex Walker on the site of the water main break on Porangahau Road in Waipukurau this morning, with Council staff. Credit: Central Hawke's Bay District Council

WAIPUKURAU

A water main break on Porangahau Road in Waipukurau has left 4,000 residents on the brink of a water shortage, leading the local council to introduce emergency Level 4 water restrictions.

The break caused the Pukeora reservoir, which serves the town, to drop to 25% of its capacity.

Community efforts to conserve water have raised the reservoir's levels to 35%; however, residents are being urged to continue restricting their water usage to aid recovery.

The break was caused by a major leak on a main used exclusively for firefighting; no residents are connected to the pipe, which the council says it was in the process of decommissioning.