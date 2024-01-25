External or Internal window shutters help with the heat?

Thursday 25 January 2024, 1:20PM

Window shutters are more than just a tale of the enduring spirit of French culture and aesthetics. They can have a positive effect on temperature inside your home.

In New Zealand, external shutters are not common, although as the weather changes, we might start seeing more of them! Internal window shutters are more common, and at Brightshine, we stand behind the quality, the workmanship and the way we measure/install and configure our Shutters.

