Fatal river incident - Fiordland

Thursday 25 January 2024, 3:32PM

By New Zealand Police

Attribute to Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman

Police can confirm that a 10-year-old girl has died after being swept down the Marian Creek in Fiordland National Park today.

Emergency services were alerted about 11.40am after the girl, who was with family on holiday from Australia, fell into the fast-flowing creek.

She was located and removed from the water a short time later.

CPR was performed and a doctor was flown to the scene.

Sadly, however, she was unable to be revived.

This has been a traumatic event for those involved and Police are providing whanau with support.

We would like to extend our sincere condolences to them.

Police would like to thank all those involved, in particular the members of the public who assisted in locating and providing assistance to the young girl.

Police will be preparing a report for the Coroner, and at this time no further details are available.