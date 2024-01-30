Community board candidate "totally over" election hoarding vandalism

Tuesday 30 January 2024, 1:39PM

By Vicki Tahau-Paton

Vicki Tahau Paton has had enough.

Two more election hoarding have been defaced overnight bringing the total that have been vandalised in the last week, to twelve.

The Lyttelton local says it’s costly, and she is paying for the replacements herself.

“I don’t mind the odd moustache or silly hat graffiti but this appears to be an ongoing attack on my signs,” she says. “The other main candidate doesn’t seem to have been targeted at all.”

Tahau Paton says she has been contacted by someone who saw a person defacing a sign a couple of days ago, and she will be raising that with police.

“It’s just so unnecessary,” she says. “I just want a fair go as I would want anyone running for public office to have. There’s still two weeks to go before the signs come down and I can’t afford to be replacing them at this rate,” she says.