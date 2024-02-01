New Plymouth Restaurant Mikes Bistro, Explores the World of Gluten Free Dining

Thursday 1 February 2024, 11:56AM

In recent years, the phrase “gluten-free” has become more than just a dietary preference; it’s a lifestyle for many. Whether due to celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or personal choice, the demand for gluten-free options has surged, prompting restaurants worldwide to adapt and cater to this growing need. Among these establishments stands New Plymouth-based Mike’s Bistro, a beacon of gluten-free excellence, offering a diverse array of dishes that redefine the notion of gluten-free dining. Nestled in the heart of the New Plymouth culinary scene, Mike’s Bistro has garnered acclaim not only for its delectable cuisine but also for its extensive gluten-free selection. Mike’s Bistro demonstrates that gluten-free options can be as flavourful and satisfying as their traditional counterparts.

“One of the challenges faced by individuals adhering to a gluten-free diet is the task of finding suitable dining options.” States owner Ron Trigg. Fortunately, in this digital age, technology comes to the rescue with apps like “Find Me Gluten Free.” This invaluable tool empowers users to locate gluten-free-friendly restaurants in their vicinity, browse menus, read reviews. Mike’s Bistro New Plymouth takes the tech one step further with their tablet-based menu which allows diners to use the GF filter for meals and drinks.

Mike’s Bistro serves as a prime destination. With a menu designed to delight the senses, patrons can indulge in an array of gluten-free delights, from classic comfort foods like the “World Famous in Taranaki” creamy Seafood Chowder, to crispy calamari served with zesty sweet chili sauce, followed by succulent Angus Scoth fillet steak atop a potato gratin with Asian carrots & Bok Choy.

As the saying goes, no meal is complete without dessert, and Mike’s delivers on this front! Treat yourself to a Triple Chocolate Brownie or savour the Pear & Apple Crumble and ice-cream garnished with red wine poached pear. Each dessert is a testament to the culinary prowess of Mike’s Bistro, showcasing that gluten-free options can be sinfully indulgent.

Beyond its tantalizing menu offerings, Mike’s Bistro is committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable dining experience for gluten-sensitive individuals. “Rigorous measures are implemented in the kitchen to prevent cross-contamination, ensuring that each dish is free from gluten-containing ingredients.” Says owner Ron Trigg. This dedication to quality and integrity has earned Mike’s Bistro a loyal following among the gluten-free community, establishing it as a trusted haven for those seeking delicious gluten-free fare.

Gluten-free dining has evolved from a niche trend to a mainstream culinary movement, thanks to innovative restaurants like Mike’s Bistro and user-friendly apps like “Find Me Gluten Free.” With its diverse menu and unwavering commitment to quality, Mike’s Bistro sets the standard for gluten-free excellence, proving that dining sans gluten doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour or satisfaction. So, whether you’re a seasoned gluten-free connoisseur or just beginning your journey, let Mike’s Bistro be your guide to a world of delicious discovery.

