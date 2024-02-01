Rua Resort in Temple View, Hamilton: A Premier Venue for Unforgettable Events

Thursday 1 February 2024, 3:11PM

By Media PA

50 views

Nestled in the heart of Temple View, Rua Resort stands as a beacon of luxury and sophistication, offering a versatile venue that caters to a myriad of events and functions. This exclusive resort is not just a getaway destination but a hub for creating lasting memories through its impeccable event hosting capabilities.

One of the standout features of Rua Resort is its ability to host a diverse range of events, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations. The resort has facilities that can accommodate weddings, corporate meetings, retreats, farm visits and social functions with equal finesse. The picturesque surroundings provide a stunning backdrop for events, making every occasion at Rua Resort a visually enchanting experience.

For couples dreaming of a fairytale wedding, Rua Resort offers luxurious outdoor spaces and indoor spaces to get ready. As well as the capacity to host small inside receptions or bigger ones outside. The landscaped garden provides a romantic setting for exchanging vows. The resort's dedicated team works closely with couples to ensure that their special day unfolds seamlessly, leaving them free to savour every moment.

Corporate events find an ideal home at Rua Resort, where sophistication meets natural tranquillity, with a private space to spread out. The resort's conference room has the connections necessary making it ideal for business meetings, seminars, and workshops. The serene environment fosters focus and creativity, creating an atmosphere conducive to productive discussions and team-building activities.

Looking for a bit of adventure for the kids? Well Rua Resort has an assortment of child sized animals to say hello to, from ponies to sheep and alpacas.

In addition to weddings and corporate events, Rua Resort is a sought-after venue for retreats and social gatherings. Whether it's a wellness retreat, a family reunion, or a milestone celebration, the resort's versatile spaces can be customised to suit the unique needs of each event.

Rua Resort in Temple View emerges as not just a luxurious retreat but a premier venue capable of transforming dreams into reality. With its stunning surroundings, top-notch facilities, and a dedicated team committed to excellence, Rua Resort sets the stage for unforgettable events that leave a lasting imprint on the hearts of all who attend.

Contact Rua Resort

(021) 617 003

(+64) 7 847 0407

ruaresort@gmail.com

https://www.ruaresort.com/

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

0274 587 724

www.mediapa.co.nz