Waikato-based insurance Broker Wayne Cooney Invites Tradies to Win Big with Their Free Quote

Friday 2 February 2024, 12:02PM

By Media PA

51 views

Wayne Cooney, a dedicated insurance broker with a wealth of experience, is taking his commitment to supporting tradies, construction professionals, and builders to the next level. Recognising the need for comprehensive insurance coverage in these industries, Wayne is extending a special invitation to newcomers, accompanied by an enticing chance to win a $150 voucher from the Lawrenson Group, Hamilton's leading hospitality provider.

Known for providing free quotes as a standard practice, Wayne Cooney's focus on the trades industry is unwavering. He understands that securing the right insurance is essential for the success and peace of mind of tradies and builders. To make the process even more appealing, Wayne has acquired a Lawrenson Group hospitality voucher to introduce an exciting giveaway for those entering the insurance fold.

Builders, construction workers, and tradies contemplating their insurance needs can now retrieve a free quote from Wayne Cooney and simultaneously enter a competition for a chance to win a $150 voucher from the Lawrenson Group. This voucher, redeemable at various dining locations in Hamilton, serves as both an incentive and a token of appreciation for those taking steps to secure their businesses.

To complete the entry process, like, share, and tag friends or colleagues on the dedicated competition post on Wayne Cooney's Facebook or LinkedIn page. This not only promotes awareness of the opportunity but also fosters a sense of community within the trades industry.

Wayne Cooney's initiative is not just about insurance; it reflects his dedication to building lasting relationships and supporting the growth of businesses in the trade sector. By combining his expertise with an attractive giveaway, Wayne is providing an opportunity for newcomers to experience the benefits of a trusted insurance advisor while enjoying the added perk of potentially winning a $150 dining experience.

For tradies, construction professionals, and builders, this is an excellent chance to enhance their business protection and potentially walk away with a rewarding voucher. Join Wayne Cooney's network today!

There can be many reasons as to why you should get a free quote, it may save you time and money whilst making sure any new developments in your workplace are covered. Give Wayne Cooney your go-to insurance broker a call for a free quote today!

