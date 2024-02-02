Introducing Cherry and Simon: The New Team Members at the Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy

Friday 2 February 2024, 4:53PM

By Media PA

85 views

Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy is delighted to introduce two new members to their expert team - Cherry and Simon. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and a passion for healthcare that will undoubtedly enhance the quality of service provided at the pharmacy.

Meet Cherry, whose full name is Xiaopin He. With a master's degree in Chinese Traditional Medicine and over seven years of experience in the nutrition field, Cherry is a dedicated professional committed to helping individuals achieve a healthier life through the use of natural supplements. Her expertise extends to Mandarin and English, allowing her to effectively communicate with a diverse range of people.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Cherry finds solace in the world of literature, particularly novels, and enjoys the soothing melodies of classical music in her spare time. These pursuits not only enrich her personal life but also contribute to her ability to approach health and wellness with a holistic perspective.

Expressing her excitement about joining the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy team, Cherry emphasises her eagerness to contribute her expertise and passion to guide others on their journey to better health. Her arrival signifies a commitment to providing customers with knowledgeable guidance on natural supplements and traditional medicine.

Now, introducing Simon Whittington, who brings an impressive 20 years of experience in the pharmacy field. Simon hails from the esteemed Helen Scott Pharmacy, where he has honed his skills in managing staff, dispensing medication, and selling over-the-counter products.

Known for his quiet yet reliable demeanour and a good sense of humour, Simon's punctuality, efficiency, and ability to build warm relationships with customers have made him a sought-after figure in the pharmacy community. His commitment to accuracy in record-keeping and high standards in all aspects of his work reflect his dedication to excellence.

As Cherry and Simon join the Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy family, their combined expertise promises to elevate the pharmacy's commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services. Customers can look forward to a blend of traditional wisdom and modern pharmaceutical knowledge, ensuring a comprehensive and personalised approach to health and wellness.

Contact Devonport 7-Day Pharmacy

09 445 4000

www.devonport7daypharmacy.co.nz

www.facebook.com/247pharmacy.co.nz

www.youtube.com/@AsktheAlchemist

Contact Phillip Quay

Phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz