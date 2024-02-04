Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 4 February 2024, 5:07PM

By Media PA

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady through the week finishing slightly up on the previous week. Brent Crude fallen again and is now below $US80/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are still positive it can change. There are recent reports that USA processes are interested in the coarse wools from NZ - They like the natural stuff!!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The venison, sheep and beef schedules are steady across the country with no changed noted for the coming week. The lambs are in very good condition when slaughtered, but the returns are disappointing.

Dairy Prices: Milk commodity prices are steady to firm with good demand underpinning the current prices. The next g/DT is scheduled for the 6th February and it is anticipated that there will be a slight lift.

Get your autumn maintenance and upgrade plans sorted and see if it fits the budget. The planned maintenance and capital expenditure is always cheaper if it is planned and put in a priority schedule. Production is good on most farms and the dairy payout is looking good so there may be an opportunity to consider some additional work.