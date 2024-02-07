Auckland's Bethells Beach Cottages Pavilion: A Versatile Venue for Memorable Events

Wednesday 7 February 2024, 12:31PM

Embark on a transformative journey just a scenic 40-minute drive from Auckland’s CBD by booking the Bethells Beach Cottages Pavilion for your lectures, wellness events, and a variety of special occasions. Nestled on the iconic West Coast, this 9 sq.mtr pavilion offers a natural luxury space that promises to enhance and inspire the essence of your gathering.

Venue Highlights:

The Pavilion is not only a haven for wellness events but also a versatile space for birthdays, reunions, celebrations, and more. With a capacity to accommodate up to 70 seated guests, the pavilion is suitable for both intimate gatherings and larger events. It also serves as an ideal space for smaller conference groups, offering a unique iconic setting.

Wellness Offerings:

Immerse your participants in an atmosphere of serenity, breathe fresh salt air, listen to birdsong and waves and visions of natural beauty. The pavilion is the perfect setting for a range of wellness activities, ensuring a transformative experience for all. From yoga, Tai Chi, Qi Quong, meditation, shamanic, silent retreats and more. What would you as a practitioner like to bring to these surrounds?

Dining and Accommodation:

Enjoy various dining options for your group from our menu selection.

The Pavilion boasts a large commercial pizza oven, providing a unique handcrafted dining experiencethat adds to the charm of your event. Accommodations are also available at the cottages, allowing guests to extend their stay and truly immerse themselves in the natural beauty of this iconic West Coast beach while being true to yourself in relaxation and pampering.

