New GP Practice to Join Selwyn Health Hub in Rolleston

CANTERBURY

Selwyn District Council and Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand are delighted to announce that Phoenix Healthcare has been confirmed as the preferred General Practice provider for the Toka Hāpai Selwyn Health Hub in Rolleston.

Phoenix Healthcare will provide a full spectrum of services, including routine check-ups, care for minor injuries and illnesses, ACC claims, health services across all ages, vaccinations, and repeat prescriptions.

Phoenix Healthcare National Health Manager, Chenoa Walker, says being a part of the Toka Hāpai Selwyn Health Hub goes beyond just setting up a new GP service.

“This is about thinking ahead and being where the community needs us most. It’s also about weaving ourselves into the very fabric of our community and being accessible. By working with the Selwyn District Council and our fellow health providers at the Selwyn Health Hub, we will be offering GP healthcare that sits alongside other health services for patients, under the one roof,” she says.

Ms Walker adds that being part of the integrated hub in Rolleston is an exciting addition to Phoenix Healthcare’s GP service on Moorhouse Ave.

“With two Phoenix Health Hubs; one in the city and our new Rolleston location, our enrolled patients will be able to choose which one they want to go to when they need a GP,” she says.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says the selection of Phoenix Healthcare is an exciting announcement for the community.

“The health hub was an ambitious project; we identified a need and stepped up outside of what councils usually do, to provide for our community. We’ve been really grateful for the support of Te Whatu Ora throughout that process.

“We hear regularly from our community about the desire for more General Practices in Selwyn and as one of the fastest growing districts in the country that need will only grow. I’m delighted to have Phoenix Healthcare on board to provide a much needed service that we know our community is ready to embrace.”

The collaboration between Te Whatu Ora and Selwyn District Council aims to provide health expertise during the procurement process to ensure a range of health services can be provided at Toka Hāpai, including the new general practice, Aroha Metcalf, Te Waipounamu Group Manager Localities says.

“This joint approach has led to a great outcome – the right service that will meet the needs of this community.

“It’s also a great example of place-based planning and what can be achieved when different organisations work together to meet the health and wellbeing needs in their local area.”

Work is now being carried out on the fit-out requirements for installing the General Practice space in the building. The aim is to have the service open in late 2024.

Key background information:

The Toka Hāpai Selwyn Health Hub was built by the Council to provide increased capacity for health services as the district grows. It opened in 2021.

Te Whatu Ora is a key partner and services in the building include the Oromairaki Maternity Unit, the Community Dental Service, Child Adolescent and Family Mental Health Service (South), Public Health Nursing, Older Person Health and Rehabilitation, along with visiting services: Vision and Hearing Service and Adult Community Therapy.

The hub also houses radiology and physiotherapy services.

The Council and Te Whatu Ora conducted a joint Expressions of Interest process in 2023 to identify a preferred General Practice provider for the hub.