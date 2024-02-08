Waikato Based Dr. Gordon Rajendram: Nurturing New Zealand's Soil with a Personal Touch

Thursday 8 February 2024, 8:46AM

Amidst the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand's agriculture, Dr. Gordon Rajendram stands as a beacon of expertise and commitment in the realm of soil health. Armed with a Ph.D. from Waikato University and a wealth of experience garnered during his 22 years at AgResearch's Ruakura Research Centre, Dr. Rajendram is a distinguished figure in the field of soil science.

A Pioneer in Soil Fertility:

Dr. Rajendram, with over 70 publications and six patents to his name, has been at the forefront of soil fertility research in New Zealand. His extensive contributions have been pivotal in advancing the agricultural industry. Notably, during his tenure at AgResearch, he developed two field-calibrated soil tests for Nitrogen and Sulphur, both integral components of the Overseer nutrient model used for agronomic advice nationwide.

Personalised Approach:

What sets Dr. Rajendram apart is his commitment to a personalised approach in his interactions with farmers. Believing in the importance of face-to-face communication, he continues to visit farms across New Zealand. This personal touch allows him to understand the specific challenges faced by each farmer, ensuring that his recommendations are tailored to their unique needs.

Independent Fertiliser Consultant:

Dr. Rajendram's independence is a cornerstone of his consultancy services, bringing over 35 years of experience in analytical testing development, applied research, and consulting to farmers and fertiliser companies. Unlinked to any fertiliser company, he provides farmers with unbiased and expert advice. His dedication to offering the most accurate guidance aligns with his mission to help farmers enhance the quality of their soil and achieve sustainable success.

Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture:

Dr. Rajendram's commitment to sustainable farming practices is evident in his research on nutrient leaching, which has been incorporated into the Overseer nutrient model. This dedication extends beyond the laboratory, as he actively works towards helping New Zealand farmers maximise their soil potential for increased efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.

Conclusion:

In the dynamic landscape of New Zealand agriculture, Dr. Gordon Rajendram's journey from pioneering soil fertility research to independent consulting showcases a lifelong commitment to the betterment of farming practices. His invaluable contributions, personalised approach, and unwavering dedication to sustainability make him a trusted advisor for farmers seeking to unlock the full potential of their soil for a more efficient, sustainable, and profitable future.

Contact Dr Gordon Rajendram

021 466077

rajendram@xtra.co.nz

www.gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz

