Global Pet Food Brands Eyeing New Zealand for Manufacturing with New Plant

Thursday 8 February 2024, 10:20AM

A new state-of-the-art canning facility for pet food, the first of its kind in New Zealand, will open next month with the aim of attracting global brands to manufacture in the country.

The plant, built by pet food entrepreneurs in the Canterbury region, will produce 30 million cans of cat and dog food annually.

While New Zealand's pet food industry is currently worth more than $NZ300m in exports, the sector has been identified as a high-growth industry with low production costs and high productivity.

Initial investment in the project exceeded $NZ30m, with further funds committed to future development.

Over 95% of the plant's output will be exported.