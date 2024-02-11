Agsafe NZ Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 11 February 2024, 8:14AM

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady through the week finishing slightly up on the previous week. Brent Crude is moving around the $US80/barrel and is currently $US82/barrel. Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are still positive it can change. Perhaps we should run a competition to see what good ideas there are out there to market the wool!!Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The venison, sheep and beef schedules are steady across the country with only very minor inter-company changes noted for the coming week. The lambs are in very good condition when slaughtered Dairy Prices: The g/DT lifted 4.2% which was more than most expected. WMP +3.4% to $US3463, SMP +4.6% to $US2758. Butter +10.3% and cheddar lifted 6.3%. The international markets are anticipating a firming of the markets around and above these levels.