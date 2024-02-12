Search for missing swimmer to resume this morning, Piha

Monday 12 February 2024, 7:10AM

By New Zealand Police

PIHA

The search for a swimmer reporting missing from Piha yesterday afternoon will resume at first light this morning.

The Auckland Police Maritime Unit is coordinating the search for a 37-year-old man who was seen in difficulty around 5.20pm on Sunday evening.

An earlier release suggested the Police launch Deodar was involved in the search, however this was incorrect.

Police, and the Police Eagle helicopter, alongside Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand, will be searching for the swimmer both in the water and along the coastline this morning.

Further updates will be provided when available.