infonews.co.nz
INDEX
TRANSPORT

TRT SUMMER DEALS ON TRUCK PARTS

Tuesday 13 February 2024, 10:04AM

By Duoplus

45 views

TRT Sizzling Summer Savings on Truck Parts
TRT Sizzling Summer Savings on Truck Parts Credit: TRT

TRT has released their latest "In Gear" trust parts magazine with some amazing deals on:

  • Brakes kits
  • Pads and rotors
  • Sampa pivot bush kits
  • Hiab support plates, and
  • AdBlue

The magazine also gives attention to in-demand truck parts like:

  • Universal joints
  • Silcon Hose
  • Jost Ballrace, and
  • Fleetguard coolant.

Get in touch today for these sizzling summer savings!

Auckland Truck Parts
59 Ash Road Wiri
09 262 0683
Email Us

Hamilton Truck Parts
48 Maui Street, Pukete Industrial Estate, Hamilton, NZ
07 849 4839
Email Us

Christchurch Truck Parts
6 Brydone Road, Hornby South
03 741 2261
Email Us