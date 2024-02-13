TRT SUMMER DEALS ON TRUCK PARTS
Tuesday 13 February 2024, 10:04AM
By Duoplus
TRT has released their latest "In Gear" trust parts magazine with some amazing deals on:
- Brakes kits
- Pads and rotors
- Sampa pivot bush kits
- Hiab support plates, and
- AdBlue
The magazine also gives attention to in-demand truck parts like:
- Universal joints
- Silcon Hose
- Jost Ballrace, and
- Fleetguard coolant.
Get in touch today for these sizzling summer savings!
Auckland Truck Parts
59 Ash Road Wiri
09 262 0683
Hamilton Truck Parts
48 Maui Street, Pukete Industrial Estate, Hamilton, NZ
07 849 4839
Christchurch Truck Parts
6 Brydone Road, Hornby South
03 741 2261
