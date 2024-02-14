February: The priciest month for perfume, PriceSpy research reveals

Wednesday 14 February 2024, 11:42AM

By LSPR

A new study by PriceSpy, the leading fully impartial price and product comparison platform, identifies February as the year's most expensive month for purchasing perfume, a popular Valentine's Day gift.

According to PriceSpy's analysis, which examined the pricing of thousands of perfumes and fragrances listed on the fully impartial price and product comparison platform throughout 2023, found that:

February saw the highest standard average price of the year for perfumes, costing 21% more compared to the rest of the year ($142 in February vs. $117 standard average throughout 2023*).

Compared to October, the most economical month, February's prices were 35% higher ($142 in February vs. $105 in October*).

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand Country Manager for PriceSpy, says: "With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many Kiwis will be on the lookout for the perfect gift for their loved ones.

“With this in mind, it's important to note that our latest research found that February was found to be the most expensive month to buy perfume.”

"For anyone looking to buy perfume or fragrances this year as a gift, we strongly encourage shoppers, particularly those keeping an eye on their budget, to watch out for seasonal price increases,” Liisa advises.

Liisa continues: “Firstly, shoppers need to do their homework before making a purchase. Free apps and websites, like PriceSpy, not only facilitate price comparisons but also offer shoppers additional tools, like price history checks, to give consumers full pricing transparency.”

“Investigating a product’s price history is the key to making a well-informed purchase decision. It allows consumers to verify if the present price is reasonable or if it has been seasonally inflated, says Liisa.

Liisa concludes: "For those aiming to maximise their budget, waiting for a price to drop if it appears to be too high, or choosing alternative gifts not affected by seasonal price increases could be the wisest financial decision this Valentine’s Day."

www.pricespy.co.nz