New Plymouth's Mike's Bistro is ready for Americarna 2024 – A Spectacle of American Muscle Cars and much more.

Classic car enthusiasts and spectators alike are gearing up for an exhilarating week as Americarna 2024 rolls into New Plymouth from February 21st to 24th. With a lineup of iconic American muscle cars poised to grace the streets, anticipation is running high for this celebration of American automotive history and culture.

The highlight of the week is the Friday night cruise along Devon Street and everyone is jostling to secure the best viewing spot that also serves the best food and beverages. Mike’s Bistro on Devon Street East, New Plymouth, is one of those spots, highly praised for it’s location “on the flat” and with massive street frontage, the food is amazing and the ordering system is super easy.

Friday night 23rd February promises to deliver a spectacle of vintage, classic and modified automobiles, bringing together enthusiasts from across the country to revel in the nostalgia and excitement of American cars.

The highlight of Americarna is always the opportunity to see, hear and feel these timeless vehicles in action, Devon Street will come alive with the rumble of V8 engines and the gleam of polished chrome as classic cars cruise through the city. Spectators looking to enjoy both the legendary meals and the sight of these iconic cars cruising past can find the perfect spot at Mike's Bistro on Devon Street. With its welcoming ambiance and delectable menu, Mike's Bistro offers the ideal spot to enjoy dinner and sink a few cold ones while soaking in the Americarna experience.

As the weekend unfolds, Americarna enthusiasts can continue their journey on Saturday, February 24th, exploring the parked-up cars on Devon Street while indulging in a hearty brunch or lunch at Mike's Bistro. With classic cars lining the streets for display, diners can enjoy a leisurely meal against the backdrop of automotive history, making for an unforgettable experience.

Organized by passionate car enthusiasts, Americarna 2024 promises not only a showcase of vintage automobiles but also a sense of camaraderie among attendees who share a love for classic cars. Throughout the weekend, participants and spectators alike will have the opportunity to connect over their shared passion, forging memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

As the countdown to Americarna 2024 begins, excitement is building in New Plymouth and beyond. With classic cars, delicious dining, and a vibrant atmosphere, this event is set to captivate audiences of all ages, celebrating the enduring appeal of American muscle cars and the community that surrounds them. And with Mike's Bistro serving as a culinary cornerstone of the weekend, attendees can look forward to not only thrilling car displays but also unforgettable dining experiences in the heart of the action.

Ron Trigg

0274423168

ron@mikesbeer.co.nz

www.mikesbistro.nz

https://americarna.com/event/cruise-routes/new-plymouth-night-cruise/

