Police make arrest over damage to electorate offices

Saturday 17 February 2024, 3:05AM

By New Zealand Police

AUCKLAND

Police have made an arrest as part of an investigation into vandalism at Auckland electorate offices in recent months.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bartlett says incidents have occurred between November 2023 and January 2024 across the Auckland region.

This week, Police have charged a 27-year-old woman as part of enquiries conducted so far.

“The 27-year-old has been charged with six counts of intentional damage, and she has been bailed to appear at the Manukau District Court on 21 February,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Bartlett says.

“Police recognise and respect the right to freedom of expression and the right to protest, however our role is also to uphold the law.

“Police will continue to investigate and act upon instances where criminal offending is identified.”

Investigations are continuing and further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out.