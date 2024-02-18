infonews.co.nz
Preliminary results announced for Hamilton City Council by-election

Sunday 18 February 2024, 1:57AM

By Hamilton City Council

The preliminary result for the Hamilton East Ward by-election shows Tim Macindoe is leading after voting has closed.

After today's count, Macindoe has 5858 votes, 3653 ahead of Leo Liu who has received 2205 votes.

The preliminary results for the 16 candidates are:

MACINDOE, Tim 5858 

LIU, Leo 2205 

NAND, Jenny 1885 

GONZALES, Jose 1260 

BRISTER, Richard 1065 

SMART, Anna 829 

WEST, Michael 657 

TANG, Tony 520 

HENDERSON, Horiana 508 

MCDONALD, John 476 

NG, Jono 428 

LEPINA, Marie-Claire 314 

GIELEN, Jacobus 217 

BECH, Aksel Danger 84 

TEMONI-SYME, Tania 82 

STRATFORD, Roger 27

 

Voting closed at midday today. The voter return stands at 22.05%, being 12,439 votes, with special votes still to be counted.

A final result will be announced early next week once all special votes have been validated.

The elected candidate will replace former Councillor Ryan Hamilton, who resigned in October.

The Councillor-elect will be sworn in at a Council meeting on Tuesday 20 February.

The final results on the Hamilton East Ward by-election 2024 will be available on Monday at hamilton.govt.nz/elections.