Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 18 February 2024, 2:28PM

By Media PA

20 views

Finance: The NZ dollar eased over the week finishing just over 60 cents against the US dollar. Brent Crude is moving around the $US80/barrel and is currently $US79/barrel.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are still positive it can change. Perhaps we should run a competition to see what good ideas there are out there to market the wool!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The venison, sheep and beef schedules are steady across the country with only very minor inter-company changes noted for the coming week. Mutton schedules have increased slightly while lamb is still too low!!

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices remain firm with market expectations on a high. The g/DT on Tuesday night will be interesting and there may be a slight easing as the last increase was higher than expected.

Many farmers are having to use the turnip crops because they cannot be stored for later. This may necessitate the making of extra silage to keep the grass covers and quality under control. A few paddocks of wrapped silage allows you to carry the quality feed forward for later in the autumn. It could still get dry!!