Monday 19 February 2024, 2:22AM

By New Zealand Police

31 views

ST ARNAUD - LAKE ROTOITI

Police can advise one person has died after a glider crashed at Lake Station airstrip, Howard earlier on Sunday.

The aircraft crashed on the runway and the occupant sadly passed away at the scene.

Police extend their condolences to their family at this difficult time.

A scene examination is underway, and the Civil Aviation Authority has been advised.