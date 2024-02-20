Jason Hughes of Lugtons Real Estate: Crafting Real Estate Success in Hamilton with Unwavering Values

Tuesday 20 February 2024, 1:25PM

By Media PA

28 views

Jason Hughes, a promising real estate agent based in Hamilton, brings a unique blend of passion and expertise to the property market. With a history deeply rooted in both property ownership and banking, Jason embarked on his journey with Lugtons Real Estate in March 2023, driven by a genuine love for all things property and a desire to assist clients in their buying and selling endeavours.

As a seasoned professional, Jason's key products and services revolve around the sales and marketing of residential properties, coupled with a robust ability in sales and negotiation. Jason caters to a diverse clientele, with the top five target markets being homeowners looking to upgrade, those downsizing for retirement, individuals relocating out of town, first-time homebuyers, and investors seeking new investment properties. This broad approach reflects Jason's versatility and ability to address the unique needs of different segments within the real estate market.

What sets Jason apart in the competitive real estate industry is his extensive banking background, providing a skill set that elevates his capabilities in negotiations and client interactions. A natural high achiever, Jason prioritises client satisfaction, considering his job well done when he sees smiles on their faces.

Integrity, honesty, and transparency are the core values that underpin Jason Hughes. He prides himself on doing what he says, delivering honest assessments without sugar-coating, and maintaining transparency in all communications. These values form the foundation of trust between Jason and his clients, fostering long-term relationships built on integrity and reliability.

In a dynamic industry where adaptability and client understanding are paramount, Jason Hughes stands out as a beacon of reliability, expertise, and genuine care. His approach goes beyond the traditional role of a real estate agent, making him a trusted partner for clients navigating the complexities of the real estate market. Jason's reputation as a professional who values his clients above all else is not just a tagline; it's a lived commitment evident in every interaction and successful outcome he achieves in the world of real estate.

Contact Jason Hughes

027 337 0500

jason.hughes@lugtons.co.nz

www.lugtons.co.nz/about/our-team/jason-hughes/

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz