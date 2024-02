Friday 23 February 2024, 9:39AM

By News Online

34 views

Let’s embark on a journey into the world of dental imaging with Panorex or Orthopantomogram (OPG) X-rays, a superhero in the arsenal of dentistry. And guess what? Team Dental is your go-to for this advanced service. So, buckle up for a layman’s Guide to Panorex Dental X-Rays, a dental marvel.