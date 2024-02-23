Elevated Elegance: Rua Resort's Tranquil Haven Amidst Balloons over Waikato, Hamilton

Friday 23 February 2024, 4:51PM

Nestled amidst the verdant beauty of Waikato, Rua Resort stands as the quintessential haven for those seeking to bask in the enchantment of the Balloons over Waikato festival. Organised by the non-profit Balloons over Waikato Trust, this five-day fiesta, starting on the 19th of March, has been a staple in the annual calendar since 1999. With Rua Resort's idyllic location, guests are afforded the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the magic of the festival, elevating their experience to unparalleled heights.

The Balloons over Waikato festival, a darling of the Hamilton locals and the wider Waikato Region, has etched its name in the annals of acclaim. Voted the Best Waikato Event six times by the discerning public, it stands as a testament to its cultural significance. The festival's prowess was further acknowledged on the national stage, securing the Best Established Community Event in New Zealand at the 2015 NZAEP Awards and the Best Not-for-Profit accolade at the Westpac Business Excellence Awards in 2008.

As New Zealand's premier hot air balloon festival, Balloons over Waikato attracts balloonists from both the home turf and far-flung corners of the globe. It weaves a tapestry of skill, merriment, and camaraderie that captivates the hearts of over 100,000 spectators annually. The festival unfolds against the picturesque Waikato skies each morning, as vibrant balloons ascend, creating a spectacle that is as breathtaking as it is iconic.

The festival's zenith, The ZURU Nightglow, casts a spell over Hamilton, transforming it into a mesmerising canvas of radiant balloons dancing in harmony with musical notes. The crescendo of this nocturnal symphony is the SkyCity Hamilton Fireworks Extravaganza, a breathtaking spectacle that leaves spectators in awe.

For those yearning for an immersive experience in the festival's enchantment, Rua Resort provides the quintessential base. With easy access to the festivities and the panoramic views of balloons gracing the Waikato skies, Rua Resort ensures a stay that mirrors the festival's spirit of warmth, friendship, and jubilation. Amidst the serene embrace of Rua Resort, Balloons over Waikato becomes not just an event but an indelible chapter in the tapestry of one's memories. And if you keep your eyes open you may just spot a balloon floating past.

