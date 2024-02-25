Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 25 February 2024, 9:21PM

By Media PA

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed over the week finishing up 2 cents against the US dollar at 62 cents. Brent Crude is moving around the $US80/barrel and fuel prices seem to change most days.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums but some people are still positive it can change.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The venison and sheep schedules are steady across the country with some minor inter-company changes noted for the coming week. The beef schedules are up slightly as farmers are not pushed to off-load stock with the good grass growing conditions.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT was up 0.5%. WMP dropped 1.8% while SMP was up 1.3%. It was a good result showing an increasing confidence in the dairy industry.