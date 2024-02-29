Mahurangi Aircon & Electrical (MACE) Expands Services to Matakana with Electrical Expertise

Thursday 29 February 2024, 2:23PM

By Adam Jay

Mahurangi Aircon & Electrical (MACE), renowned for their air conditioning and heat pump installation services, is proud to announce an expansion of their service offerings to include comprehensive electrical services in the Matakana area. This strategic move comes in response to the significant residential growth witnessed in Matakana over the past few years, marking a new chapter for MACE as they aim to cater to the evolving needs of the community.

Building on their success in air conditioning and heat pump solutions, MACE has assembled a team of highly qualified local Matakana electricians , poised to deliver a range of electrical services from new builds to renovations and retrofits. The local team's deep understanding of Matakana's unique requirements positions MACE as a go-to provider for Matakana and Omaha electrical needs.

"Matakana is experiencing a vibrant phase of residential development, and we are thrilled to be expanding our electrical services to meet this demand," said a spokesperson for MACE. "Our commitment to quality and community has always been at the heart of what we do, and with our team of skilled electricians, we are ready to provide top-tier electrical solutions to our neighbors in Matakana."

MACE's expansion into electrical services underscores their dedication to serving the broader Mahurangi region with a comprehensive suite of solutions that now spans air conditioning, heat pump installations, and electrical work. By leveraging their expertise and commitment to excellence, MACE is set to enhance the comfort and safety of homes and businesses in Matakana and beyond.

For more information about Mahurangi Aircon & Electrical (MACE) and their services, please visit MACE's website.