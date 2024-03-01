Revitalising New Zealand Hill Country Soils: The Economic Edge of Elevate and Liming with Profile Fertilisers

Friday 1 March 2024, 10:52AM

By Media PA

42 views

In the context of high fertiliser costs, Profile Fertilisers underscores the importance of soil testing for farmers, especially to monitor soil pH levels. Correcting deficiencies is crucial, and while lime has been a traditional remedy, Profile Fertilisers offers an innovative alternative: Elevate. This product emerges as a cost-effective solution to enhance soil pH, particularly suited to the challenging terrains of New Zealand's hill country farms.

“A lot of farms in New Zealand’s Hill Country have low soil pH levels. As it stands, there has been more emphasis on fertiliser at the expense of liming. However, both can be achieved within the farmer’s budget.” – Dr Gordon Rajendram, Soil scientist

Elevate distinguishes itself by being 30% water soluble, directly addressing the issue of aluminium toxicity which hampers root development in acidic soils. By reducing aluminium levels, it ensures a more conducive environment for pasture growth. Moreover, Elevate includes a soil bio activator, a component designed to stimulate microbial activity in the soil. This is critical as research indicates microbial activity plays a vital role in nutrient cycling, improving as soil pH levels approach the ideal range of 6.2 to 6.4.

Profile Fertilisers advocates for a balanced approach to soil management, highlighting that while the focus has often leaned towards fertilisation, incorporating solutions like Elevate into the regimen is feasible within a farmer's budget. The company's insights resonate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF) recommendations, which suggest maintaining soil pH between 5.8 and 6.0 for optimal dry matter production, with a slight nudge towards 6.2 to 6.4 for enhanced feed quality and biodiversity in the soil.

Given the logistical and cost challenges associated with traditional liming methods in hill country—where aerial lime application can be prohibitively expensive—Elevate presents a viable alternative. This is particularly relevant considering the comprehensive needs of New Zealand farms, where soil acidification has become a pressing concern. The affordability and effectiveness of Elevate offer a promising avenue for farmers to tackle this issue head-on, ensuring both the health of their soil and the productivity of their pastures.

Profile Fertilisers champions the use of comprehensive soil and pasture testing as a foundational step in farm management. This enables the identification of specific needs, allowing for targeted interventions. With Elevate, farmers have a powerful tool at their disposal to correct soil pH efficiently, fitting neatly into the broader strategy of maintaining balanced soil health within the constraints of a farm's budget. This proactive approach, endorsed by Profile Fertilisers, paves the way for sustainable farming practices that mitigate soil acidification while enhancing farm output.

Contact Profile Fertilisers

Don Henderson: 021 643 698

donh@profilefert.co.nz

www.profilefert.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz