Unveiling Rua Resort, Hamilton: Your Premier Gateway to Fieldays at Mystery Creek 12th-15th June 2024

Friday 1 March 2024

Nestled in the heart of Hamilton, Rua Resort emerges as a splendid retreat for visitors flocking to the prestigious Fieldays event at Mystery Creek on the 12th-15th of June 2024. This annual agricultural showcase, renowned across New Zealand and beyond, draws enthusiasts, professionals, and innovators from the agritech and primary industries to celebrate, learn, and network. Given its prime location, Rua Resort offers an unparalleled accommodation experience for those attending this iconic event.

Hamilton, with its lush landscapes and vibrant culture, provides the perfect backdrop for guests to unwind after a bustling day at Fieldays. Rua Resort, only 20 minutes away from Mystery Creek, ensures attendees can effortlessly access the event, skipping a large amount of slow traffic build-ups on the way. This proximity is not just a matter of convenience but also enhances the overall experience of visitors, allowing them more leisure time to explore the region.

Guests can indulge in the comfort of elegantly designed rooms, each tailored to provide a peaceful retreat amidst the excitement of Fieldays.

Moreover, for those looking to delve deeper into the local culture and attractions, Rua Resort serves as an ideal base. Hamilton's rich tapestry of gardens, museums, and entertainment options are within easy reach, promising a well-rounded visit.

As Fieldays at Mystery Creek continues to grow, attracting global attention for its innovation and community spirit, Rua Resort remains the accommodation of choice for discerning visitors. Offering convenience, luxury, and a warm welcome, it stands as a beacon for those seeking to immerse themselves in the excitement of Fieldays and the enchanting allure of Hamilton.

Hamilton Gardens – 20mins away

Hamilton Zoo – 15mins away

Sky City Hamilton – 17mins away

www.fieldays.co.nz

Contact Rua Resort

(021) 617 003

(+64) 7 847 0407

ruaresort@gmail.com

www.ruaresort.com

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

0274 587 724

www.mediapa.co.nz